Landscaper struck by Prince William County school bus, killed

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 23 at 8:11AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Old Carolina Rd and Piedmont Vista Dr in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a crash involving a Prince William County school bus and a 2007 Ford F-150XLT landscaping pick-up truck.

The investigation revealed that the landscaping truck, with an attached trailer, was stopped in the right travel lane on Old Carolina Rd just prior to Piedmont Vista Dr. Workers from the truck were preparing to mow and landscape the area property when the vehicle and one of the workers were struck from behind by a 2015 Thomas passenger school bus traveling in the same lane.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the collision. A worker from the landscaping truck, identified as an adult man, was standing near the rear of the vehicle and setting up a sign when the collision occurred. He was wearing a reflective safety vest at the time. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the landscaping truck was inside the vehicle and was extricated from the cab area by the Department of Fire & Rescue. A third worker from the landscaping truck was able to safely avoid being struck and was not injured.

The drivers of the pick-up truck and the bus were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Additional information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased worker was identified as Eusebio JOYA CASTRO, 53, of Aldie, VA

The driver of the 2007 Ford F-150XLT was identified as a 62-year-old man of Chantilly, VA

The third worker was identified as a 41-year-old man of Annapolis, MD

The driver of the 2015 Thomas passenger school bus was identified as a 57-year-old woman of Front Royal, VA