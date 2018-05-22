Stafford woman killed in I-95 crash

From Virginia State Police:

On May 19, 2018 (Saturday), at approximately 8:53 p.m. the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality at northbound I-95 at the 114 mile marker in Caroline County.

The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2003 Jaguar driven by a Richard Lee Davidson, 56, of Stafford, Va., was traveling northbound and ran off road left and struck a downed tree.

Richard Davidson was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The front seat passenger, identified as Louise Marie Davidson, 55, of Stafford, Va., was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Charges are pending at this time.