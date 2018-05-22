Memorial Day service planned for Quantico National Cemetery

From a press release:

On Memorial Day, May 28, 2018, our country honors our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines who have fallen, fighting for our nation.the ones who gave all, and those who are still unaccounted for. This year, plan to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery (QNC).

Major General Niel Nelson, USMC, will provide the keynote address. Maj Gen Nelson is currently the Deputy Commanding General Quantico Marine Base, VA. The Chairman of the Potomac Region Veterans Council, Charles P. “Chuck” Wilson, Colonel USAF Ret., is the Master of Ceremonies. Wilson is also the Commander VFW District 10 Virginia.

The U.S Marine Corps Band will begin playing a musical prelude at 10:30 AM with the ceremony starting promptly at 11:00. The Ceremony is planned to last 45 minutes.

The Potomac Region Veterans Council (PRVC) has conducted both Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies dating back to 1983. PRVC represents 26 Veteran Service Organizations and as many as 15,000 veterans across Northern Virginia.