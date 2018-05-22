County ready to cut ribbon on new Waterworks splash pad

From a press release:

Waterworks Waterpark will celebrate the grand opening of its completely redesigned children’s play area with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 26 at 11:30am.

Designed for youth ages 12 and under, the new children’s area covers 6,600 square feet and includes thirteen unique spray features, two slides, and a giant dumping bucket sure to deliver hours of fun in the sun for Waterworks’ young patrons.

“With more than 400 gallons of water rushing through our new spray-ground and play structure every minute, kids will literally have a blast this summer,” said the waterpark’s manager Mike Young.

With an eye toward conservation, the water used to create the fountains, bubblers, and soakers is filtered and recirculated.

In addition to the children’s area, Waterworks received other enhancements during the winter including a new spray feature in the main pool, refurbishments to the main slide tower, and new landscaping throughout the park. The restrooms also feature a new layout for ADA accessibility. Accessible parking was upgraded as well.

The improvements to Waterworks over the winter were made possible in part by contributions of $71,577 from Supervisor Jenkins’ Office and $15,633 from Chairman Stewart’s Office. The total cost of park improvements is $2.5 million.

Waterworks Waterpark will open at 11:00am on May 26, and operate weekends only through June 11. From June 11 through August 26 the park will operate seven days a week. The park will also be open September 1, 2, and 3 for Labor Day Weekend after which it will close for the season.

Daily admission to Waterworks is $7.75 for visitors 48″ or taller, $6.50 for visitors under 48″ tall, and $6.50 for seniors. Children age 2 or younger are admitted at no charge.