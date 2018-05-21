Good Morning Prince William – Northern VA Family Service has a fun volunteer opportunity for next weekend. Volunteers are needed on Friday May 25th from 5-7pm to load up merchandise at the Clock Tower Thrift shop in Centreville for the their huge yard sale on Saturday May 26th at the SERVE Shelter. Volunteers can select any of these shifts on Saturday to help at: 7-10am, 10am-2pm or 2:30-4:30pm. Please email Annie at aarroyo@nvfs.org to learn more.

· Brain Injury Services is looking for volunteers who like to fish to take survivors for outings throughout the summer. Please call Michelle at (703) 451-8881 ext. 232 to learn more.

· Merrimac Farm is looking for volunteers for their next workday on June 2nd, 9am-12pm. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your hands dirty. Please call (703) 490-5200 for more info and to RSVP.

· The Manassas Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach crafts to the members of the center each week. Come share your love of knitting, crocheting, painting, ceramics and such with others. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 for more info. They also would love a volunteer to teach Sign Language class as well. It’s a great way to share your skill. Please call Sue at 703-792-7154 to learn more.

· ACTS in Dumfries needs handy volunteers to help with sprucing up around the Food Pantry and Hunger prevention Center. It’s a great get your hands dirty project that will help them immensely. Come join the folks at ACTS by filling out the volunteer registration form on the website: actspwc.org or email Tamika at: tmartin2@actspwc.org to learn more.

· Computer Core offers low-income adults across Northern Virginia computer skills and career development skills. Volunteers are needed at their Bailey’s Crossroads site as computer instructor, teaching assistants, keyboard instructors and Saturday morning tutors. Please call Jenny at (703) 931-7346 X 101 to learn more.

· Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center is having their next volunteer orientation on June 12th from 10am-12noon at their center in Manassas. Come see all the ways you can help them. Please visit their website at: voice4life.org to learn more.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers to share hobbies and interests with the kids on weekends. If you have a little time please bring your interest to share with them such as sewing, gardening, cooking, golf, arts & crafts, jewelry to name just a few. Please fill out the volunteer application with your resume at: youthfortomorrow.org.

· The Greater Prince William Medical Reserve Corps needs both medical and non-medical volunteers to join their ranks. These volunteers are trained to respond to public health emergencies as well as day to day health department activities. They offer tons of training topics to build your skillset. Please call Isabella at (703) 792-7341 to learn more.

· CASA Children’s Intervention Services invites you to attend a volunteer information session at The Bull Run Library on May 24th from 6-7pm. Learn how you can make a difference in the life of a child suffering from abuse or neglect. Please visit their website at: casacis.org or email Suzanne at smitchell@casacis.org to learn more and other information events.

· Community Services and the Prevention Alliance is looking for a graphic designer and/or website designer to create a logo and internet presence for the coalition. The Prevention Alliance’s mission to promote mental health and reduce substance abuse in the greater community. They are a committed group with a big vision and would greatly appreciate your time and talent. Please call Heather at (571) 641-7019 or via email at: hmartinsen@pwcgov.org to learn more.

· Manassas Parks, Culture and Recreation is looking for volunteers to serve as instructors or assistants for a basic tech class for seniors. The curriculum includes navigating the internet, online banking, reading emails and attachments as well as basics of Microsoft Word. Please call Jean at (703) 257-8451 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.