City ready to unveil improved Stonewall Park Pool

MANASSAS — A ribbon will be cut on a newly remodeled Stonewall Park Pool on Friday.

The new public pool in Manassas features a new splash pad inspired by community suggestions.

More from a press release:

The 34-year old pool–tucked away behind the Point of Woods neighborhood in Stonewall Park–is home to the Stonewall Park Swim Team and an important resource for the Manassas community. From Memorial Day to Labor Day the pool hosts swim practices, swim meets, open swim, day camps, swim lessons and movie nights.

In August a community pop-up event gathered community input on how to improve the Pool. As a result of these suggestions—and others offered during the city’s Community Conversations effort—the Pool now boasts a new shade structure, an expanded pool deck, new fencing inside the pool enclosure, updated landscaping, new chemical controllers, and the major new feature that will be sure to please families: a splash pad with 15 aquatic features.

The splash pad design, which expands the baby pool, is an increasingly popular feature around the country for its safety, interactivity, sustainability, and accessibility for all ages and abilities. Pool visitors will be able to enjoy the simple pleasure of water spraying from a variety of heights, and young visitors will be able to walk through some of the larger features, which include a frog, a daisy, and a cattail in a nod to Stonewall Park’s natural setting.

The transformation began in February with the demolition of the old pool deck and a portion of the existing baby pool. Although the Pool appears to be a pile of dirt and rubble in the photo, contractors were just beginning to create the new features.

We invite everyone to join us at Stonewall Park Pool on Friday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Be one of the first to check out the improvements and celebrate the re-opening of Stonewall Park Pool. Light refreshments will be served.