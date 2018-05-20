Menu
Woodbridge
Homes under construction burn at Landing at Cannon Branch

News
Potomac Local
May 20, 2018 / 10:20 am / Views: 498 / Leave a Comment

Fire crews were called the Landing at Cannon Branch in Manassas, a new development on Gateway Boulevard behind the Manassas DMV. 

From a press release: 

At midnight on May 20, 2018, units from the City of Manassas and Prince William County were called to 10464 and 10466 Ratcliffe Trail for a two-alarm fire.  These were unoccupied dwellings still being built.  One of the units had a major collapse on the third and fourth floors. 

The Fire Marshal is on the scene to determine the cause.  

