In today’s Prince William police report: Armed robbery, police impersonator

From Prince William police:

Attempted Abduction | Impersonating a Police Officer – On May 17 at 7:44AM, officers responded to the 8000 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a suspicious person. A 43-year-old homeless woman reported to police that an unknown Hispanic male entered her tent area and identified himself as a police officer. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, had some type of portable radio with an orange earpiece attached, and a pair of handcuffs. During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the victim and attempted to handcuff her. The victim resisted and asked to see the suspect’s credentials, which he refused. A struggle ensued and the suspect eventually fled the area on a bicycle when the victim yelled for help. Further investigation revealed that same suspect allegedly went to another homeless camp in the area and identified himself as a police officer to two other men. Officers checked the surrounding area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male, early 20s, 5’06”, 140lbs with a thin build, short black hair, and a possible speech impediment.

Last seen wearing a dark jacket, black pants, and dark shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black backpack, portable radio with an attached orange earpiece, and black handcuffs.

Armed Robbery – On May 18 at 2:52AM, officers responded to the Shell service station located at 3186 River Heritage Blvd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown male shattered a glass door with a large rock, entered the business, and then demanded money from the employee. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 20 & 30 years of age, 5’09”-6’02”, with a thin build and crewcut short hair

Last seen wearing a white shirt over his face, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes