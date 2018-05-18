Seminar to examine area private, homeschool options for parents
WOODBRIDGE — Parents curious about homeschooling and private school options will get the chance to learn more on Saturday.
Christ Chapel Academy and PwcMoms.com will hold a “School Options” seminar at the Woodbridge church, to representatives from various homeschool, private school, and extracurricular educational programs.
Some of the groups represented will include
- John Paul the Great
- WHEAT Homeschool
- Animated Child
- Capital Baptist Co-op
- Classical Conversations
- NVHAA Homeschool Athletics
- CHESS
- Christ Chapel Academy
- Mathnasium
- K-12 Virginia Virtual Academy
Parents who choose to homeschool their children do it for a variety of reasons, to include safety,
“Public school forces children to become adults too quickly. Homeschooling gives parents and children an option to focus the learning and mastery,” said Shavaun Jackson, a parent. “Another very important reason for homeschool is child safety and quality of life.”
“For me, I think the over testing culture and children not being free to learn in the way that they’re made with curriculum tailor-made for them,” said parent Tatana Whetstone, of Lake Ridge.
The event is Saturday, May 19th from 1pm-3pm at Christ Chapel, located at 13909 Smoketown Road.
