Driver eludes Stafford sheriff’s deputies but leaves ID behind

On May 15, 2018, at approximately 10:53 p.m., Deputy Steven Kellam observed a gray vehicle turn left onto Leeland Road from Deacon Road. The vehicle then drove over the curb to pull into a 7-11 convenience store. The deputy followed the vehicle as it parked in front of the store.

After making eye contact with the deputy, the suspect put his vehicle in reverse and began to exit the parking lot. The deputy then activated his emergency equipment and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle continued traveling northbound on Leeland Road before making a wide right turn onto Perth Drive. He proceeded off the roadway, driving over a landscape fence and tree before turning back onto the roadway. As the vehicle began to turn left onto Woodford Drive, it slowed down and a passenger rolled out. The deputy stopped to check on the passenger who advised he was just trying to get a ride home.

Shortly thereafter, the deputy heard a crash and attempted to locate the suspect vehicle. Along the way, he saw two mailboxes lying in the roadway and found the suspect vehicle with the front doors open on Colemans Mill Drive. A female passenger was standing in the middle of the road crying.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Rashad Peters, 24, of Stafford by his Virginia driver’s license, which was left in the vehicle. He was not located in the immediate aftermath of the incident. The K-9 Unit and drone team set up a perimeter in the area of Morton Road, but were unable to locate him.

The suspect was later taken into custody on Wednesday and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with eluding police, reckless driving, and hit and run.