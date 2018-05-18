City Hall dabbles in watercolors, features work of Manassas Art Guild

From an email:

There is a new exhibit in The Hall at City Hall featuring the work of the Manassas Art Guild. This month’s exhibit theme is “flowers” and features work in acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, digital painting, pastels and oil.

The Manassas Art Guild is a non-profit organization that promotes art in the Manassas community. Their artwork will be featured throughout the summer in City Hall.

These pieces and more can be viewed at 9027 Center Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are free to the public. Exhibits in The Hall at City Hall rotate on a monthly basis and include different forms of visual art. For more information about art in the City of Manassas, visit www.manassascity.org/art.