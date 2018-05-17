The rainy weather we’re experiencing will continue for at least the next two days, bringing with it flooding chances.

Showers will persist through the day Thursday with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder with this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. However, no severe thunderstorms are expected.

Tonight, expect heavy rain as a system headed up from the south works its way into our area. Heavy rain will stick around into the overnight, morning hours of Friday.

Forecasters say they will expand a flood watch in effect right now for Prince William County and points north into southwestern portions of Virginia as rain begins in inundate the Blue Ridge mountains.

Flood Watch for the potential of flooding from 2pm today until Saturday AM for much of the area. Warnings for imminent/ongoing flooding continue for a few spots. Heavy rain expected to move back in tonight with worsening conditions.

Here’s information on the flood watch: