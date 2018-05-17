Potomac Local

Prince William police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a Sterling man.

From police:

Murder Investigation *ARREST | VICTIM IDENTIFIED – On May 16, detectives identified and arrested the suspect in connection to the stabbing of two men that occurred in the 7500 block of Prince Cole Ct in Manassas earlier that morning. One of the men stabbed died as a result of the injuries sustained during the encounter. The investigation revealed that the two victims met the suspect, identified as a juvenile, in the above area to conduct a transaction.During the encounter, an altercation ensued and the victims were stabbed. The deceased victim was stabbed multiple times to the upper body while the other victim was stabbed to the lower body. The second victim is expected to survive his injuries. Detectives from the Homicide Unit were able to identify the juvenile as a suspect in the case. The juvenile was eventually located and detained later that evening without incident. No other suspects are being sought in this case. Following the investigation, detectives charged the juvenile in connection to the death of the victim.

Arrested: [Juvenile]

A 16-year-old male of Manassas

Charged with second degree murder

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at a Juvenile Detention Facility

Identified:

The deceased victim was identified as Herbert MARTINEZ III, 20, of Sterling

The surviving victim was identified as an 18-year-old man of Sterling