From a press release:

A Manassas Park man pleaded guilty today to producing and distributing child pornography.

According to court documents, Michael Gerald Moody, 44, admitted that, between 2017 and February 2018, he used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and he captured numerous images of that conduct with his cell phone. In addition, Moody engaged in text chats with other individuals through the online messaging application Kik Messenger. These chats principally focused on the exchange of images of child sexual abuse and discussions of the sexual abuse of children. In the course of these chats, Moody distributed child pornography, including images that he himself produced, as well as other images, to at least eight other individuals.

Moody pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison when sentenced on September 14. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

