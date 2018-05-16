Job post: Part-Time Teller

PWC ECU is looking for part-time tellers. The successful candidates like meeting and helping people. If you have the member-service skills, we can train you on the computer skills.

The work schedules vary, but each shift is a minimum of 4-5 hours and would include some Saturdays. We offer industry-competitive hourly wages, as well as some benefits.

Please fax resumes outlining your qualifications to PWC ECU at 703-680-5998.

No phone calls, please.