Job post: Part-Time Teller

Sponsored Press Release
Potomac Local
May 16, 2018 / 12:50 pm / Leave a Comment

PWC ECU is looking for part-time tellers. The successful candidates like meeting and helping people. If you have the member-service skills, we can train you on the computer skills.

The work schedules vary, but each shift is a minimum of 4-5 hours and would include some Saturdays. We offer industry-competitive hourly wages, as well as some benefits.

Please fax resumes outlining your qualifications to PWC ECU at 703-680-5998.

No phone calls, please.

