‘How about interviews with…someone who actually does something for the community?’

From Laura Pehacheerre in Woodbridge:

Just looked at the interview with the parenting lady. Glad she likes color gray. Now, how about interviews with people that actually make a difference in the county? Like the meals on wheels people, Brenda Wilson from lost and found pets, the volunteers at the soup kitchens, the shelter, the volunteers who feed the homeless, women achievers/ entrepreneurs, or someone who actually does something for the community?

Thanks for listening. I think you can have a larger audience and more engagement with this.

I follow your page but I was seriously considering unfollowing.