Bomb threat found at Doc Stone supermarket

NORTH STAFFORD — A Giant Food store on in the Doc Stone Shopping Center was evacuated Tuesday night.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after someone made an unfounded bomb threat.

From Stafford sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo:

“A threat was written on a paper towel in the men’s bathroom. Deputies evacuated the store and conducted a sweep, out of an abundance of caution.”

After the sheriff’s office determined there was no threat, shoppers were allowed back into the store.

Giant Food is the the food supermarket located in the Doc Stone shopping center, at 317 Worth Avenue.