Brew Republic Bierwerks hosting 2nd annual Woodbridge Beer Fest

From an email:

We’re taking over the main drag of Stonebridge for the 2nd annual Woodbridge Beer Fest and filling it with beer, food, some wine, root beer (for the kids), and a ton of fun for adults and kids alike.

SATURDAY, MAY 26: (Memorial Day Weekend) Starting at 11 am (10 am for VIP) going until 5 pm.

PARTICIPATING BREWERIES: Dozens of the best of local and regional craft breweries. Visit http://woodbridgebeer.com/ for current (and growing) list.

WINE: We’ll also have a wine table so you can bring your wine drinking friends along to enjoy the merriment!

FOOD, MUSIC, ACTIVITIES: In addition to liquid revelry, there will also be food vendors, live music, DJ 2Much (from 99.3 The Vibe) and other fun (like giant beer pong, a photo booth, and more!) — including kid-friendly activities (bouncy house and a face painter). Plus, we’ll have Jiffy Lube concert ticket giveaways.

AFTER PARTY: Stay late for the after party in the Brew Republic taproom.

LOCATION: Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center is located just off of I-95 in Woodbridge, Virginia. The center is home to Brew Republic Bierwerks, as well as retailers like REI, Carhartt, an Apple Store, and restaurants. The main road through the center (Potomac Town Place) will be closed to vehicle traffic between Starbucks and REI for the Beer Fest, creating the perfect venue for enjoying great craft beer and tasty food with friends and family.

TICKETS ON SALE: Get the best price by purchasing in advance. Get them here: https://brewrepublic.beer/gear/beer-fest/.