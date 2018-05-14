Motorcyclist dies after colliding with parked cars

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 11 at 7:18PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Portsmouth Rd and Deward Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Portsmouth Rd just west of Deward Ct. The operator lost control of the motorcycle and struck two parked vehicles. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The operator of the 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was identified as Luis Enrique CHIRINO RODRIGUEZ, 25, of Manassas