Menu
Woodbridge
65°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 65°F
Wind: 3mph NW
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 233 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with parked cars

News
Potomac Local
May 14, 2018 / 11:17 pm / Views: 221 / Leave a Comment

From Prince William police: 

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 11 at 7:18PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Portsmouth Rd and Deward Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Portsmouth Rd just west of Deward Ct. The operator lost control of the motorcycle and struck two parked vehicles. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The investigation continues. 

Identified:

The operator of the 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was identified as Luis Enrique CHIRINO RODRIGUEZ, 25, of Manassas

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local