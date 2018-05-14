Menu
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 232 Paying Subscribers.
Forecast shows strong storms Monday night, flooding by end of week

News
Potomac Local
May 14, 2018

We’re in for some potentially dangerous weather this week, starting tonight with a line of thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds to the region. 

 

Later in the week, we have the possibility of flooding, according to the National Weather Service Forecasters Discussion page:

“The Thu night-Fri period looks like the wettest period of the week particularly late Thu night into Fri morning. Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches appear likely during this period. 13/18Z MMEFS guidance show potential for river flooding …. Given all the ingredients described above and increasingly wetter soils, some flooding appears likely this week, but location and timing are still uncertain. It does appear though as the I-95 corridor would be the most vulnerable to flooding.”

