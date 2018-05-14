Forecast shows strong storms Monday night, flooding by end of week

We’re in for some potentially dangerous weather this week, starting tonight with a line of thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds to the region.

Numerous severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Mid Atlantic this afternoon-evening. Wind gusts 65-75 mph possible. Take precautions now for potential wind damage. If you hear thunder, seek safety indoors. pic.twitter.com/4PKi9V08lH — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 14, 2018

Later in the week, we have the possibility of flooding, according to the National Weather Service Forecasters Discussion page: