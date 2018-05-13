The upcoming June 12 Dual Primary Election explained
Voters will head to the polls on June 12 for a dual Primary Election where Republicans and Democrats may vote candidates to compete in Fall 2018 elections.
Voters will only be able to choose one candidate, whether it be a Democrat or Republican. Virginia does not require voters to register by party.
Monday, May 21 is the last day to register to vote in the June Primary. June 5 is the last day to request an absentee ballot.
A video in this post made by the Prince William Office of Elections explains the process.
Here’s a local list of races and candidates who will appear on the ballot June 12. You can also use the Virginia Department of Election’s “What’s on my ballot” tool to see view a sample ballot that you will see at your polling place.
U.S. Senate
Democratic Party
- Tim Kaine (incumbent, unopposed
Republican Party
- Corey Stewart
- Nick Freitas
- E.W. Jackson
U.S. House of Representatives
1st District (Stafford, Prince William)
Democratic Party
- Vangie A. Williams
- John B. Suddarth
- Edwin Santana Jr.
Republican Party
- Robert J. “Rob” Wittman (incumbent, running unopposed)
10th District
Democratic Party
- Lindsey Davis Stover
- Jennifer T. Wexton
- Paul E. Pelletier
- Alison K. Friedman
- Dan I. Helmer
- Julia E. Biggins
Republican Party
- Barbara Comstock (incumbent)
- Shak E. Hill
11th District (Fairfax, Prince William)
Democratic Party
- Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly (incumbent, running unopposed)
Republican Party
- Jeff A. Dove (running unopposed)
Stafford County Board of Supervisors George Washington District
