The upcoming June 12 Dual Primary Election explained

Voters will head to the polls on June 12 for a dual Primary Election where Republicans and Democrats may vote candidates to compete in Fall 2018 elections.

Voters will only be able to choose one candidate, whether it be a Democrat or Republican. Virginia does not require voters to register by party.

Monday, May 21 is the last day to register to vote in the June Primary. June 5 is the last day to request an absentee ballot.

A video in this post made by the Prince William Office of Elections explains the process.

Here’s a local list of races and candidates who will appear on the ballot June 12. You can also use the Virginia Department of Election’s “What’s on my ballot” tool to see view a sample ballot that you will see at your polling place.

U.S. Senate

Democratic Party

Tim Kaine (incumbent, unopposed

Republican Party

Corey Stewart

Nick Freitas

E.W. Jackson

U.S. House of Representatives

1st District (Stafford, Prince William)

Democratic Party

Vangie A. Williams

John B. Suddarth

Edwin Santana Jr.

Republican Party

Robert J. “Rob” Wittman (incumbent, running unopposed)

10th District

Democratic Party

Lindsey Davis Stover

Jennifer T. Wexton

Paul E. Pelletier

Alison K. Friedman

Dan I. Helmer

Julia E. Biggins

Republican Party

Barbara Comstock (incumbent)

Shak E. Hill

11th District (Fairfax, Prince William)

Democratic Party

Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly (incumbent, running unopposed)

Republican Party

Jeff A. Dove (running unopposed)

Stafford County Board of Supervisors

George Washington District