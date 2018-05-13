Shots fired into Cherrydale home while owner was away

Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling – On May 10 at 12:20PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14800 block of Cherrydale Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a destruction of property. The caller reported to police that he found a bullet hole in an exterior wall. Upon further investigation, a bullet fragment was located inside the residence on a windowsill. The caller stated that the incident occurred sometime between April 26 and May 10. No injuries or other property damage was reported.