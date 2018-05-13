Menu
Woodbridge
62°
Cloudy
Feels like: 62°F
Wind: 0mph ENE
Humidity: 98%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 231 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Celebrate with us and save 20% on a new annual subscription

Shots fired into Cherrydale home while owner was away

News
Potomac Local
May 13, 2018 / 9:23 am / Views: 344 / Leave a Comment

From police: 

Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling – On May 10 at 12:20PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14800 block of Cherrydale Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a destruction of property. The caller reported to police that he found a bullet hole in an exterior wall. Upon further investigation, a bullet fragment was located inside the residence on a windowsill. The caller stated that the incident occurred sometime between April 26 and May 10. No injuries or other property damage was reported.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Crime