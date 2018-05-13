Prince William officials to host transportation meeting Thursday

From a press release:

The Prince William County Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on Thursday, May 17, to give the public an idea of candidate transportation projects in Prince William County and the region.

People who attend the meeting will have the chance to learn what projects could be programmed between Fiscal Years 2018 and 2023 through the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, or NVTA, Six-Year Program. The meeting is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Loch Lomond Elementary School, 7900 Augusta Road in Manassas.

The NVTA manages public funds for transportation projects designed to reduce congestion throughout the region and evaluates projects in surrounding jurisdictions to determine which projects will best serve the region’s transportation needs. The NVTA administers proceeds from the regional sales tax, which are mandated to be used for transportation in Northern Virginia. The NVTA and local jurisdictions share the cost of the projects. Prince William County has requested $429 million to help fund 10 projects that would total $570 million.

Those projects include:

Va. 28 improvements from Fitzwater Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue

Va. 28 corridor feasibility study – environmental impact statement for the section between the City of Manassas and Fairfax County

Construct Va. 28 corridor roadway improvements between the City of Manassas and Fairfax County

Construct intersection improvements at Va. 234 and Sudley Manor Drive

Construct intersection improvements at Va. 234 and Brentsville Road

Construct intersection improvements at Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard

Summit School Road Extension and Telegraph Road widening

Construct University Boulevard from Progress Court to Devlin Road

Devlin Road widening between Wellington Road, with Balls Ford Road relocated, and Linton Hall Road

Construct intersection improvements at Prince William Parkway and Clover Hill Road

Prince William County’s Department of Transportation Director, Rick Canizales, said the aim of the meeting is to inform the public. “We hope that the meeting educates the public as to which regional projects Prince William County has applied for and how NVTA makes its decisions. People will be able to ask questions and comment at the meeting.”

The NVTA is accepting public comments for feedback on all candidate projects through midnight on May 20, 2018. Visit the NVTA website for more information and a list of all of the proposed projects in the region.

For more information about transportation projects in the county, visitwww.pwcgov.org/transportation.