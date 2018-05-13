Good Morning Prince William – You’re invited to the Out of the Darkness Community Walks planning meeting on Friday May 18th, 6-8pm at Centerfuse in Manassas. There are lots of ways you can help them further their mission of Suicide Prevention. Please email Ellen at: eshannon@afsp.org to learn more.

· The Manassas Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach crafts to the members of the center each week. Come share your love of knitting, crocheting, painting, ceramics and such with others. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 for more info. They also would love a volunteer to teach Sign Language class as well. It’s a great way to share your skill. Please call Sue at 703-792-7154 to learn more.

· ACTS in Dumfries needs handy volunteers to help with sprucing up around the Food Pantry and Hunger prevention Center. It’s a great get your hands dirty project that will help them immensely. Come join the folks at ACTS by filling out the volunteer registration form on the website: actspwc.org or email Tamika at: tmartin2@actspwc.org to learn more.

· Historic Manassas needs lots of volunteers for the One Love- Celebration of the Arts event May 18-20th. Please call Melissa at (703) 361-6599 for all the specifics at each of their shifts on Friday evening 4-10pm, Saturday 7am-1pm or 1pm-9pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

· Computer Core offers low-income adults across Northern Virginia computer skills and career development skills. Volunteers are needed at their Bailey’s Crossroads site as computer instructor, teaching assistants, keyboard instructors and Saturday morning tutors. Please call Jenny at (703) 931-7346 X 101 to learn more.

· Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center is having their next volunteer orientation on June 12th from 10am-12noon at their center in Manassas. Come see all the ways you can help them. Please visit their website at: voice4life.org to learn more.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers to share hobbies and interests with the kids on weekends. If you have a little time please bring your interest to share with them such as sewing, gardening, cooking, golf, arts & crafts, jewelry to name just a few. Please fill out the volunteer application with your resume at: youthfortomorrow.org.

· The Greater Prince William Medical Reserve Corps needs both medical and non-medical volunteers to join their ranks. These volunteers are trained to respond to public health emergencies as well as day to day health department activities. They offer tons of training topics to build your skillset. Please call Isabella at (703) 792-7341 to learn more.

· CASA Children’s Intervention Services invites you to attend a volunteer information session at The Bull Run Library on May 24th from 6-7pm. Learn how you can make a difference in the life of a child suffering from abuse or neglect. Please visit their website at: casacis.org or email Suzanne at smitchell@casacis.org to learn more.

· Community Services and the Prevention Alliance is looking for a graphic designer and/or website designer to create a logo and internet presence for the coalition. The Prevention Alliance’s mission to promote mental health and reduce substance abuse in the greater community. They are a committed group with a big vision and would greatly appreciate your time and talent. Please call Heather at (571) 641-7019 or via email at: hmartinsen@pwcgov.org to learn more.

· Manassas Parks, Culture and Recreation is looking for volunteers to serve as instructors or assistants for a basic tech class for seniors. The curriculum includes navigating the internet, online banking, reading emails and attachments as well as basics of Microsoft Word. Please call Jean at (703) 257-8451 to learn more.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.