Mary G. Porter Traditional School’s PROBOTS win tournament

From an email received May 9:

Mary G. Porter Traditional School ’s PROBOTS capped off a fantastic season with the tournament win, the Excellence Award and Robot Skills award at the VEX Virginia State Championship in Doswell, VA Feb. 17-18.

These wins earned the team a bid to the 2018 VEX World Championship where battling hard, the PROBOTS, Joshua Lim, Christopher Arraya, Justin Iber, Lukyan Sukhavchevski and Lily Stohlman, all eighth graders, earned third place honors for top Robot Skills in the World – Middle School Division, and also brought home the Think Award for their outstanding autonomous programming, and engineering notebook.”