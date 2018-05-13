From a press release:

The Board of County Supervisors announced that Lisa Madron will serve as the Executive Director of Community Services, a public agency providing mental health, developmental disability, substance abuse, emergency services and early intervention programs for residents of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

The search for a new executive director came following the announced retirement of the current director. Madron has more than 30 years of experience in social work, counseling and administration in both public and non-profit agencies. She has been with Prince William Community Services for nearly 18 years, most recently serving as the Deputy Director.

Madron is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and received her Master of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University and Master of Arts in Developmental Psychology from George Mason University. Additionally, she is a Certified Cultural and Linguistic Competence Level I Facilitator, Certified Early Intervention Professional, Certified Public Manager, Certified Trauma Specialist, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Certified Addiction Counselor.