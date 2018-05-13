James Little missing from the Manassas area of Prince William County

From Prince William police:

*MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult identified as James LITTLE, age 61, of the Manassas area of Prince William County. Family members reported to police that James was last seen on April 29, 2018 at a family member’s residence in Stafford. James is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance which qualifies him as endangered. He may also be driving a 2013, blue Nissan Pathfinder with Virginia license plates VSC-9194. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

James LITTLE is described as a black male, 61 years of age, 5’11″, 224lbs with brown eyes and gray hair

No known clothing description – known to wear glasses and a silver wrist watch