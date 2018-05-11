Manassas City officials pause each May to recognize businesses

With roughly 1,600 establishments, the City of Manassas is fortunate to have a thriving base of business and industry to support the local economy.

These businesses provide essential employment opportunities, generate tax revenues, and make other significant contributions to our community that improves the quality of life of our citizens.

It is for this reason, City officials pause each May to recognize businesses and express gratitude for their unique role in enhancing the economy.

More than 100 businesses gathered at the Center for the Arts yesterday morning for the City’s 4th Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast. This is a rare opportunity for City officials, community leaders and businesses of all sizes to engage one another and make lasting connections.

Dr. Scott Ralls, President of Northern Virginia Community College provided keynote remarks on the critical role of higher education in economic development. He specifically focused on new initiatives and programs at the college to better support the workforce needs of local employers.

The City’s Department of Economic Development also released its Annual Report which provides highlights of new and expanding businesses as well as key performance indicators used to track our progress. Most of these are trending in the right direction.

The employment rate closed the year at 96.5% (by all measures extremely high), household incomes and median home prices rose, the number of business establishments increased, meals and sales tax receipts went up and the number of visitors to Manassas increased year over year.

For read the full report or learn more about how the City supports its business community, visit www.choosemanassas.org