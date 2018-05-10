Multiple people face charges following overdose

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple suspects at the end of April following an overdose in the southern part of the county.

On April 26, 2018, Deputy B. Demirci responded to a call regarding an overdose at a townhouse in Thomas Jefferson Place. Upon arrival, the deputy observed rescue personnel treating the subject. Narcan was administered and the subject was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. At the hospital, the subject admitted to using heroin.

When the Special Investigations Unit arrived at the residence at approximately 12:20 p.m., detectives learned that the overdose subject, as well as a second subject, had come to the residence to use heroin. Following the overdose, a juvenile known as “Fat Boy,” who had been using heroin with them, cleaned up the evidence of drug use and fled.

Detectives learned that Fat Boy lived in the same neighborhood and may have went to his home. When they arrived, a juvenile opened the door and confirmed that he was “Fat Boy.”

The homeowner of Fat Boy’s residence gave detectives permission to search the house, and they discovered a subject hiding in the attic. The subject, identified as Kyle William Dickinson, 23, consented to a search of his room. Detectives found drug paraphernalia and subsequently detained him.

In the living room, investigators saw Dickinson’s girlfriend, identified as Megan Renee Jenkins, 20, of Stafford, clutching a purse. Investigators asked if they could search the purse and Jenkins consented. Drugs and drug contraband were located.

The homeowner then gave detectives permission to search the entire residence. Drug paraphernalia was discovered throughout the home, including in the bedroom of another suspect, Joseph Andrew Amos, 31. When Amos returned to the residence, he admitted the paraphernalia belonged to him.

Detectives then searched a shed located at the back of the property. Inside they located Stephanie Lynn Hall, 40, of Stafford and Dylan Scott Dickinson, 25, of Stafford. Detectives found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Hall’s person and a small bag on Dylan Dickinson’s person containing what they believed to be heroin. Both were taken into custody.