From a press release:

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will install new pavement markings on Route 1 southbound near Hills of Aquia subdivision in Stafford County to make it easier for drivers to turn left and merge with southbound traffic.

Beginning next Friday, May 11, vehicles turning left from Coachman Circle can make a two-stage movement. Drivers can turn left into a channelized receiving lane to wait for a gap in traffic to safely enter into the Route 1 southbound lanes.

The new line striping is an innovative approach to assist drivers turning left, especially during peak travel times on Route 1 southbound, such as the evening rush hour and summer months.

The receiving lane should be used only for traffic turning left from Coachman Circle. Route 1 southbound traffic should not use it as a passing lane.

VDOT crews will change the pavement markings to create this lane beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 10. Route 1 southbound will be reduced to a single lane at Coachman Circle until 4:30 a.m. on Friday, May 11.

A message board will be posted next week to alert motorists to the upcoming work zone and traffic pattern change.