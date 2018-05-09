Occoquan Spring Craft Show to feature live entertainment, handmade goods
From a press release:
The Spring Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show will be held rain or shine on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Historic Occoquan. A 49-year tradition, this award winning outdoor street festival features nearly 300 artisans and crafters, fun interactive activities for the kids, live entertainment and great food.
While you’re browsing the many one-of-a-kind arts, crafts, and handmade goods featured throughout the show, be sure to make time to stop by River Mill Park to watch the Ordway Conservatory perform and teach ballet to your young ones on Saturday or listen to local band Drive In Riot play your rock favorites on Sunday. In addition to performances at River Mill Park, Bob Culbertson, a skilled musician on the Chapman Stick, will perform at the show, singer/songwriter Matthew Mills will perform at Mamie Davis Park, and the Rockledge Assembly of English Country Dancers will perform throughout the event area. Be sure to head to the Mill House Museum for exciting, free events for the kids, too. Young visitors are welcome to explore a firetruck or take a turn at dunking a police officer. Kids will also want to have their face painted or get their very own balloon art with Fairy Jennabelle.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 2, 2018
11pm-4pm
Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet
River Mill Park
12pm-3pm
Matthew Mills, (Acoustic Guitar)
Mamie Davis Park
All Day
Bob Culbertson, (Chapman Stick)
Town Hall
All Day
Fairy Jennabelle Face Painting
Mill House Museum
All Day
OWL VFD Touch-a-Truck
Mill House Museum
All Day
Law Enforcement United Dunk Tank
Mill House Museum
All Day
VSP Distracted Drivers Simulation
Commerce Street
Sunday, June 3, 2018
12pm-4pm
Drive In Riot, (Southern Blues Rock)
River Mill Park
All Day
Bob Culbertson, (Chapman Stick)
Town Hall
All Day
Fairy Jennabelle Face Painting
Mill House Museum
All Day
OWL VFD Touch-a-Truck
Mill House Museum
All Day
Law Enforcement United Dunk Tank
Mill House Museum
All Day
VSP Distracted Drivers Simulation
Commerce Street
Admission is free. Off-site parking with shuttle bus service is available at the Workhouse Arts Center (9518 Workhouse Road), Lake Ridge Commuter Lot, Route 123 Commuter Lot, and the I-95 Commuter Lot. Please note that this year parking will NOT be available at the Vulcan Materials Lot. There is a $5 round trip shuttle fee payable at the event drop-off; kids 12 and under ride free. Handicapped accessible parking is available in town.
Funds generated by the semi-annual Arts and Crafts Show support the Town’s Capital Improvement Program, which includes maintaining, updating, and implementing infrastructure improvements, building maintenance, and other public improvements like streets, sidewalks, gaslights, stormwater, and more.
