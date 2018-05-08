For sale: Manufactured home
FOR SALE: $40,000.00
- 1993 Highland Double-Wide Manufactured Home
- Triangle/Dumfries Va. Area
- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath
- Heat Pump / Central Air
- Ceramic Top Range /Side by Side Refrigerator, Freezer / New Washer & Dryer
- Front and Back Decks/Privacy Fence/Front Asphalt Parking
- For FREE LOT RENT and FREE UTILITIES
- Must past background check and perform security duties.
- Call 703-244-5617
