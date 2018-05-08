For sale: Manufactured home

Menu
May 8, 2018

FOR SALE: $40,000.00

  • 1993 Highland Double-Wide Manufactured Home
  • Triangle/Dumfries Va. Area
  • 3 Bedroom 2 Bath
  • Heat Pump / Central Air
  • Ceramic Top Range /Side by Side Refrigerator, Freezer / New Washer & Dryer
  • Front and Back Decks/Privacy Fence/Front Asphalt Parking
  • For FREE LOT RENT and FREE UTILITIES
  • Must past background check and perform security duties.
  • Call 703-244-5617
