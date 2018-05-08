Chew suspected of shooting into Manassas area apartment

From Prince William police:

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On May 7 at 11:03PM, officers responded to the Barrington Apartment complex located in the 10600 block of Blendia Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate a disorderly person. The caller initially reported to police that an acquaintance, identified as Jasmine Nicole CHEW, refused to leave the area and had thrown a beer bottle at the apartment following a verbal altercation. As officers were responding, the accused brandished a handgun and fired through a sliding glass door into the apartment before leaving the area. The bullet struck the ceiling of the apartment before landing on a table. No injuries or other property damage was reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained several arrest warrants for the accused. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from January 2018]

Jasmine Nicole CHEW, 21, of the 14100 block of Murphy Ter in Gainesville

Described as a white female, 5’5”, 120lbs with brown eyes and brown hair

Wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and throwing missiles at an occupied dwelling