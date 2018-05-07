Homeowner detains intruder inside Stafford residence

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Sunday for breaking into a residence in North Stafford (the sheriff’s office did not provide an address of where the alleged crime took place).

On May 6, 2018 at approximately 1:41 a.m., Deputy Virginia Powell responded to a call regarding a breaking and entering in progress. Dispatch advised that a woman caller said her husband was attempting to detain a male suspect who broke into their home. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the suspect being detained by one of the homeowners.

Deputies also located the suspect’s point of entry into the residence. The entire glass pane from the back door had been removed, and remained intact. However, the damage to the door was permanent. The homeowners, a husband and wife, told the deputies that they heard a noise downstairs, and began checking the residence. The husband was confronted by an unknown male who tried to assault him, but was able to defend himself and detain the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Willfredo Bermudez, 25, of Stafford. Deputies immediately noticed the suspect was unsteady on his feet and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. When deputies tried to remove him from the residence, the suspect began yelling and causing a disturbance, prompting nearby residents to come out of their homes to witness the commotion.

Bermudez was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, and disorderly conduct.