Charges filed in one of two weapons brandishing incidents in Woodbridge

From police reports:

Attempted Malicious Wounding | Brandishing a Firearm – On May 6 at 12:45AM, officers responded to the area of Clipper Dr and Tumbling Brook Ln in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a possible fight. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 62-year-old man of Woodbridge, was parking his vehicle in the above area when he was approached by a vehicle being driven by an unknown female. During the encounter, the driver of the vehicle got out and began yelling threats at the victim. As the driver approached the victim, she brandished a machete at him. The victim fled the area and contacted police. The victim was able to provide responding officers with the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle. When officers arrived at the registered address of the vehicle, they located the accused and detained her without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Mannie BURTON, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on May 6:

Mannie BURTON, 51, of 12731 Nettlecreek Pl in Woodbridge

Charged with attempted malicious wounding and brandishing a machete

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage – On May 4 at 3:25PM, officers responded to area of East Longview Dr and Bayside Ave in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 51-year-old woman, reported to police that she was driving through the nearby Marumsco Plaza parking lot when she was involved in a verbal altercation with the driver and passenger of a white Ford pickup truck. When the victim drove away, the white Ford pickup truck followed her to the area of East Longview Dr and Bayside Ave where the driver pulled next to the victim and yelled at her. At some point during the encounter, the driver of the pickup truck brandishing what appeared to be a handgun at the victim before driving away. No injuries were reported. Officer searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

The driver of the pickup truck is described as a thin black male wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

The passenger of the pickup truck is described a heavyset female wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Vehicle Description:

The suspect vehicle was described as a white Ford pickup truck