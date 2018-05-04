MANASSAS — The pilots and their planes are warming up for tomorrow’s annual Manassas Air Show at the Manassas Regional Airport.

This year, the show has a new corporate sponsor and is slated to be bigger than in year’s past.

The show is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 5. A rain date is scheduled for the following day.

These photos were taken today by Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince: