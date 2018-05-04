Menu
Woodbridge
90°
Sunny
Feels like: 91°F
Wind: 12mph S
Humidity: 35%
Pressure: 29.86"Hg
UV index: 2
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 219 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Pictures prior to the The 2018 Leaseweb Manassas Air Show

Potomac Local
May 4, 2018 / 1:57 pm / Leave a Comment
News

MANASSAS — The pilots and their planes are warming up for tomorrow’s annual Manassas Air Show at the Manassas Regional Airport

This year, the show has a new corporate sponsor and is slated to be bigger than in year’s past

The show is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 5. A rain date is scheduled for the following day.

These photos were taken today by Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince: 

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...