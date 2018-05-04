Menu
Podcast: OmniRide’s rebranding, and its future growing beyond transit buses

Uriah Kiser
May 4, 2018 / 10:48 am / Leave a Comment
Traffic

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (56.2MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS | More

In this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast, I talk with OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider about the transit agency’s new look, how it is overcoming internal struggles in its organization, and a new service that will operate more like Uber than a transit bus.

We recorded this podcast at the OmniRide Transit Center, home of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission in Woodbridge, on Monday, April 30, 2018.

