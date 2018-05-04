Podcast: OmniRide’s rebranding, and its future growing beyond transit buses
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (56.2MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS | More
In this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast, I talk with OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider about the transit agency’s new look, how it is overcoming internal struggles in its organization, and a new service that will operate more like Uber than a transit bus.
We recorded this podcast at the OmniRide Transit Center, home of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission in Woodbridge, on Monday, April 30, 2018.Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news