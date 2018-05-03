Stafford motorcyclist killed on Route 28 in Bristow

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 2 at 8:34PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Nokesville Rd and Piper Ln in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2002 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Nokesville Rd approaching the intersection with Piper Ln.

At the same time, the driver of a 1996 Ford F250 was in the left turn lane of northbound Nokesville Rd waiting to make a left into the Sowder Village Shopping Center. The driver of the F250 proceeded to make the left turn, crossing paths with the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F250 remained at the scene and was not injured. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The operator of the 2002 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was identified as Joseph Daniel SANDRUS, 34, of Stafford

The driver of the 1996 Ford F250 was identified as a 16-year-old male of Nokesville