The stadium owned by Prince William County taxpayers and leased by the Potomac Nationals Minor Leauge Baseball team has a new name, apparently.

From a press release:

The Potomac Nationals and Northwest Federal Credit Union are excited to announce a multi-year agreement for Northwest Federal Credit Union to become Pfitzner Stadium’s field naming rights partner. Starting immediately, the Home of the Potomac Nationals will be known as “Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.”

Serving members for over 70 years, with assets exceeding $3.4 billion, Northwest Federal’s Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. As the lifetime financial partner for over 260,000 member-owners, Northwest Federal is there when you need them, from childhood savings accounts to financing college education, first car, family home, and retirement savings.

Northwest Federal Credit Union provides valuable financial products and services to its members with seven public branches in Northern Virginia, 5,000 shared branches nationwide and 33,000+ free ATMs from coast to coast.

As the field naming rights partner of the Potomac Nationals at Pfitzner Stadium, Northwest Federal Credit Union will become the “Official Credit Union” of the Potomac Nationals.

Along with the field naming rights partnership, Northwest Federal will also be the naming rights partner of the Pfitzner Stadium Field Tarp and the Pfitzner Stadium Bullpen Picnic Area.