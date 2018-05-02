Stafford deputies pursue suspect on I-95 into Spotsylanvia

STAFFORD — Authorities charged a Spotsylvania man after a highway pursuit on Monday.

Stafford County deputies saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 17 in Falmouth at 8:11 p.m. A deputy tried to stop the car, however, the driver fled police and got onto Interstate 95 south.

The deputy pursued the car which then began weaving through traffic, according to Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo. A deputy followed the driver to Spotsylvania County where the driver then slammed on his brakes to try to get the police to collide with his car, said Vicinanzo.

More from a press release:

The suspect continued to flee law enforcement through Fredericksburg and into Spotsylvania County. Shortly after entering Spotsylvania, Deputy Gregory Gabrielli observed the suspect slam on his breaks in an attempt to initiate a crash. Deputy Smith detected the smell of burnt rubber and noticed debris in the air following the attempted crash. The deputy pulled ahead of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to slow down. The suspect tried to get around the deputy’s vehicle, and ended up brushing up against the rear passenger side bumper area. Shortly thereafter, the suspect vehicle turned left onto the grass median and then onto the northbound travel lanes of I-95 before pulling into a ditch on the right side of the road. Deputy Smith found a safe area to cross the highway and observed the suspect exit his vehicle and flee on foot. Deputy Smith then exited his vehicle and followed the suspect through a wooded area and into a commuter lot. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance and their canine led deputies to a dumpster where the suspect was located and taken into custody around 10:47 p.m.

Richard Lloyd Garrett, 39, of Spotsylvania, is charged with reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence, and felony eluding.