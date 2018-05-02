McMains charged with commercial sex trafficking

From a press release:

Human Trafficking Investigation – On April 22, detectives with the Intel Unit began to investigate reports of a sex trafficking ring in the Manassas area (20109) of Prince William County. The investigation revealed that a victim, an adult woman, was lured to the Northern Virginia region from Florida by a man called “King Diamond” or “Cross County”, later identified as Jovan HIBBERTS. When the victim arrived, she was then turned over to an associate under HIBBERTS’ control, identified as Amber MCMAINS, who facilitated the trafficking of the victim in the Manassas area. On April 23, detectives located and arrested MCMAINS without incident following the execution of a search warrant at a hotel located on Balls Ford Rd in Manassas. HIBBERTS was also subsequently taken into custody in Montgomery County, Maryland, and held on unrelated charges. Additional charges are pending. The investigation continues.

Arrested on April 23:

Jovan HIBBERTS, 30, of no fixed address [No Photo Available]

Charged with commercial sex trafficking and keeping a bawdy place

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition

Amber Christine MCMAINS, 32, of 3105 Lone Bluff Way in San Jose, California

Charged with commercial sex trafficking

Court Date: June 22, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond