Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Monday who was naked and stuck in a fence in the wood line near Anne E. Moncure Elementary School in Stafford County.

On April 30, 2018 at approximately 9:38 a.m., Deputy Dominic Torrice responded to a call regarding a naked man seen stuck in a fence and masturbating near school property. Upon arrival, the deputy noticed that the suspect’s legs were stuck in the fence and he had no clothes on. The suspect was covered head to toe in scratches from the thickets in the area where he was located.

The deputy helped remove the suspect from the fence and covered him in a blanket. He was taken into custody and identified as Justin James Rutley, 30, of Beaverdam. Rutley appeared nervous and made a series of incoherent statements, which the deputy recognized as being consistent with drug use.

The deputy learned several employees in the school had observed the suspect near the fence. In addition, one witness came forward to report that he had seen the man masturbating while stuck in the fence.

Rutley was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with indecent exposure, masturbating in public, and disorderly conduct.