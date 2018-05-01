Warrenton man killed in Brentsville Road crash

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 1 at 7:55AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 9700 block of Brentsville Rd near Sinclair Ln in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Brentsville Rd in the above area when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and off the roadway.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment before driving through a fence and striking a tree where the vehicle came to rest. The driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Identified:

The driver of the 2004 Ford F250 was identified as Stephen Edward MILLER, 60, of Warrenton