From a press release:

May 18 – 20 the City of Manassas and Historic Manassas, Inc. will be hosting an array of talented artists, performers and speakers in the Historic Downtown. This three-day multi-media experience features a juried art competition, more than 50 performers, a film and photography portion, and a speaker series.

The event, called One Love Manassas, is designed to give artists a platform to perform, share and leverage their art for the betterment of the community while raising awareness and inspiring hope for the love of all artistic platforms. At 4 p.m. on Friday, May 18, at the Center for the Arts, the City will unveil the new sculptures created by Northern Virginia Community College Students that will grace the Historic Downtown for a year until the next class creates new sculpture.

Friday night’s performances begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Harris Pavilion and at 8:15, Pete Evick, owner of Shining Sol Candle, Co., and lead guitarist for the Bret Michaels Band and EVICK, will take the stage. Saturday night’s headliner will be Jamaican native Sahmuel whose reggae music will begin on the main stage at 8 p.m.

Another featured attraction of the weekend will be the Juried Art Show at Jirani Coffeehouse. The 2-dimensional art display will highlight up to 100 selected works from local artists that have been judged and juried into this esteemed opportunity. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three pieces at the artist reception on Saturday, May 19 at 1 p.m.

One Love Manassas will also have multiple Panels and Workshops geared toward exploring various artistic crafts such as Quilling and Cake Decorating. Artists will also be displaying and selling their distinctive creations throughout the day on Saturday at Marketplace along Center Street.

For more event information visit www.onelovemanassas.com or Facebook.com/onelovemanassas and Instagram #onelovemanassas