Federal Staffing Solutions Inc. announces its first ever Corporate Summer Internship Program!

Summer Internship Program to nurture future business leaders

Federal Staffing Solutions is proud to announce its inaugural summer internship program for ambitious college students. The full-time internship program will last for five weeks, starting from July 2nd and culminating on August 4, 2018. Artaisha Jenkins, CEO Federal Staffing Solutions, Inc. is extremely excited about the program.

“Being a female CEO of a minority-owned business, I am very enthusiastic about our inaugural corporate summer internship program which will initiate in the summer of 2018. Federal Staffing Solutions is a small organization that is managed by a closely knit group of people consisting of people hailing from minorities, women, and veterans. It has always been my dream and passion to share my experiences with bright, motivated individuals. The summer internship program is the first step towards several such initiatives and programs to nurture and educate aspiring business leaders.” What type of people does this internship program intend to target? “Our Corporate Summer Internship Program is best suited for college students majoring in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting, Journalism, and Marketing –in short anyone with a rudimentary understanding of business organizations. The students selected for our internship program will work on several group and individual projects under the supervision and guidance of a management mentor,”Ms. Jenkins explained. “Most of the assignments and projects during the internship program would involve researching current trends in the industry pertaining to staffing and development of new, innovative strategies to grow and expand our business. From the development of marketing plans of their own to helping with on-going business operations to some extent, the interns will be given the opportunity to learn and apply new skills while doing meaningful work.”

Seen as an attempt of bolster confidence of young aspiring business leaders, Federal Staffing Solutions’ summer internship program is expected to be a learning experience for all those involved. With the founder/CEO Artaisha Jenkins’ personal interest in using her position and vast experience to tutor young leaders, the Corporate Summer Internship Program is certainly a great opportunity for college students.

About Federal Staffing Solutions

Established in 2016, Federal Staffing Solutions Inc. is a relatively new yet prominent addition to the defense contracting and government services industry. Founded and run by Artaisha Jenkins (MBA), the organization is managed by a group of dedicated individuals belonging to minority groups –women and disabled veterans. In the two years since its conception, Federal Staffing Solutions has already developed quite a profile for itself by attaining exceptional contracts for its ever-increasing clientele across Washington DC. Under the guidance of Ms. Jenkins, a distinguished business professional, the organization specializes in formulating HR strategies, providing support in implementing policies and managing talent in federal agencies and organizations.

