Stafford to test hurricane response at Embrey Mill

From a press release:

There will be a full-scale exercise on May 7, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the planned incident site of Embrey Mill Community and Embrey Mill Park. Stafford County along with other localities, nongovernmental organizations, state, and federal departments and agencies will participate in the 2018 Virginia Emergency Support Team Exercise (VESTEX) as part of Atlantic Fury, a National Level Exercise (NLE), to test and evaluate response and recovery capabilities immediately following a catastrophic hurricane.

Stafford County intends to deploy Special Operations Teams who will be conducting Incident Command from the County Mobile Command Vehicle and associated Response and Recovery Shelters. For more information, please visit www.staffordfirerescue.com