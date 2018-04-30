Fireworks will kick off Workhouse season of events on June 30

From a press release:

On Saturday, June 30, Workhouse Fireworks will race skyward, illuminating the Northern Virginia landscape in an expertly-choreographed display of pyrotechnic light and thunder. This annual fireworks celebration kicks off a season filled with exciting art exhibitions, summer camps, outdoor concerts, and popular events including the Workhouse Brewfest craft beer festival (August 4) and Madhaunter’s Madhouse haunted trail (October).

Launched from the Workhouse Art Center’s historic, 55-acre campus at 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia, 22079, the region’s largest pre-Independence Day fireworks show celebrates the history of this amazing nation and honors the courage and sacrifice that have made America a beacon of hope and freedom around the world. This year, the US Navy Band Commodores – the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble – will treat guests to the very best of big band jazz music in the Rizer Pavilion at the center of the Workhouse’s completely renovated Quad. A nearly 30-minute fireworks show follows the performance and will dazzle visitors with an incredible display of vibrant colors, bright lights, and ground-shaking explosions.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on June 30, guests are invited to gather at the Workhouse to enjoy art exhibits in 12 galleries and meet and explore the studios and works of art of nearly 80 resident and Arches Gallery artists. Galleries and studio buildings will remain open until just before the fireworks begin to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy the many examples of painting, sculpture, fiber arts, glass and ceramic arts, photography, and other art forms on display across our campus.

“This year’s Workhouse Fireworks will be an amazing spectacle featuring thousands of brilliant fireworks launched high above our campus,” said Ava Spece, President and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center. “We’re thrilled to have the US Navy Band Commodores join us this year, headlining our first big public celebration of the season, as well as inaugurating our completely redesigned Quad and new Military in the Arts program.”

Guests at Workhouse Fireworks will also be able to enjoy culinary delights from local food trucks and craft beer and fine wine will be available for guests aged 21 and over. Ice-cold water, soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase by all our guests. As always, please drink responsibly.

Admission to Workhouse Fireworks is free; parking is $20 per car (cash only) and is available at both the Workhouse campus (enter via eastbound Workhouse Road) or across Ox Road (Route 123) at the Vulcan Materials Company facility. Free shuttles will run between the Vulcan lot and the Workhouse throughout the event.

